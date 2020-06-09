Democrats Markey, Kennedy Spar in Latest Televised Debate

Massachusetts U.S. Senator Edward Markey and his Democratic primary challenger, U.S. Representative Joe Kennedy III, sharpened their elbows as they faced off for a televised debate Monday evening.

The two jabbed at each other over everything from social justice issues to defunding police departments to their ability to reach across the aisle to pass major pieces of legislation.

Markey said Kennedy was slow to back issues like Medicare for All and is "a progressive in name only."

Kennedy said Markey may be known for some things while in office, but "racial justice and criminal justice is not one of them."