Demonstrators Clash in Dual Protest at Copley Square

Demonstrators gathered at Copley Square in Boston on Sunday in dual counter-protests that grew hostile at times.

One of the protests was organized by Super Happy Fun America, the same group that held the controversial Straight Pride Parade in 2019. The group's "Peaceful Protest Against Democrat Violence" on Sunday called for "Democrats to fully renounce the violent actions of their supporters," according to the group's posting on its Facebook page.

Meanwhile, another group of protesters held their own "Kick Facists Out of Boston" demonstration, organized by Solidarity Against Hate-Boston.

"Boston is the people’s city and no place for fascists," the group said on Facebook. They called for supporters "to make the message clear once again."

Boston Police set up metal railings to separate each side of the protests, however, the protests drew some hostile moments. Multiple flags and a cardboard cut out of President Donald Trump was seen burned on the street.

Police have not provided information on any possible arrests.