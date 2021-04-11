Demonstrators Rally in Boston Against Anti-Asian Violence

Demonstrators rallied on the Boston Common Sunday against the wave of anti-Asian violence occurring across the nation.

The rally is spearheaded by the New England Chinese American Alliance (NECAA), Chinese American Association of Lexington (CAAL) and New Moon International Media Inc. and more than 50 participating organizations.

Organizers say the purpose of the rally is to urge educators and school leaders in Massachusetts to bring the Asian American story into the curriculum in schools.

This event is one of many across Massachusetts this weekend calling to end anti-racism against Asian-Americans.

Another rally, held on Saturday, began with a march from Peter's Park in Boston to the Chinatown Gate.

Demonstrators demanded an end to violence against Asian Americans, which has spiked since the start of the pandemic.

A similar rally was also held in Quincy.

“Since the pandemic started, hate crimes against Asian Americans have gone up 150 percent," a demonstrator in Quincy said. "While overall hate crimes have gone down, Asian Americans have been the victim of an increase."

Joan Dotruong, organizer of the event, said the sentiments behind the demonstrations go beyond what has occurred during the pandemic.

“We were very affected by the Atlanta shootings, but then also growing up in Boston we have faced many systemic systems of crime, especially for folks who have been here in the city,” said Dotruong.