Bicyclists are set to demonstrate Tuesday to demand that progress be made to Boston's downtown bike network.

More than 100 people are expected to create a rush hour bike lane with their bodies on Charles Street Tuesday morning. A speaking program will begin at 8:15 a.m. and the demonstrators will line the streets starting at 8:30 a.m.

Our people-protected bike lane is TOMORROW.



Come show up to connect with people like you and help make Downtown Boston better for everyone.



Sign-up here: https://t.co/nSEV6ouuvN pic.twitter.com/2NpxOlh6SP — BostonCyclistsUnion (@bostonbikeunion) August 1, 2022

There have been 9 bicyclists killed by cars since 2015, according to the Boston Cyclists Union.