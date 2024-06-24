‘Demoralizing': Firefighters' vehicles damaged during Celtics parade

On a day the city came together to celebrate, Boston firefighters who work at the Back Bay station found little to cheer about after their cars were damaged and vandalized at Friday's Celtics parade.

"Pretty demoralizing and just frustrating and disappointing," said Sam Dillon, president of Boston Firefighters Local 718. "They worked the parade all day, they get back to the fire house and they found their personal vehicles had been damaged and vandalized."

Photos taken by the union show dozens of fans standing and sitting on these vehicles while the parade passed by on Friday. Other pictures show those same vehicles with damage to their hoods, roofs buckled in, and in one case, an apparent apology left on one vehicle.

"If you are truly sorry, reach out, make this right, and everyone can go their separate ways," Dillon said.

"We were discouraged to learn of the damage to our firefighters' vehicles during the parade," Boston Fire Commissioner Paul Burke said in a statement. "Any personal property damage, not just to the firefighters' property but any property, is unfortunate during a celebration such as the Celtics victory parade."

Boston City Councilor Ed Flynn said these firefighters deserve better.

"It was outrageous what happened, it was disrespectful to the Boston firefighters," Flynn said. "When you come into Boston for an event you should behave, and act as if it is your own neighborhood, that didn't happen with some people."

At an event on Monday afternoon, Boston Mayor Michelle Wu said Boston Police are investigating.

"These are hard-working public servants of the city who were there to make sure everyone else was safe," Wu said. "There is an ongoing investigation."