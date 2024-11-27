Cape Cod

Cape Cod golf course damaged by vandals

According to a Facebook post, the Dennis Highlands golf course on Old Bass River Road suffered "major vandalism," likely caused by ATVs

Greens on a golf course with tire marks throughout
Dennis Pines & Highland Golf Courses

A golf course in Dennis, Massachusetts, had to close one of its holes after it was damaged by vandals Tuesday evening.

According to post on the course's Facebook page, the Dennis Highlands golf course on Old Bass River Road suffered "major vandalism," likely caused by ATVs. Photos show tire marks and damage to the green at hole #5.

The hole is temporarily closed so maintenance can make repairs. Play will start on hole #10 for the time being.

Dennis Highlands and its sister course, Dennis Pines, are public golf courses.

NBC10 Boston has reached out to police for more information.

