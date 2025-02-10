New Hampshire

Man shot friend while pair was shooting guns in Derry, New Hampshire

Police say the suspect and victim were "recreationally shooting" guns when the victim was shot

By Thea DiGiammerino

Handcuffs
Ilkay Dede/EyeEm via Getty Images

A New York man is facing assault charges after he shot a friend while the pair was shooting guns in the woods in New Hampshire over the weekend.

Derry police say Mark Dolgonos, 21, of Brooklyn, New York, was recreationally shooting guns with a friend, 26, in the woods off Kilrea Road on Saturday afternoon. Investigators say a weapon in Dologonos' control went off, hitting the friend in the abdomen.

Police were called in when the victim arrived at Parkland Medical Center. The 26-year-old was then transported to Portsmouth Regional Hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening, injuries.

Dolgonos was charged with second-degree assault and reckless conduct. He was released on personal recognizance bail and is next scheduled to appear in court on March 6.

Police noted that Dolgonos helped the victim get medical attention after the shooting.

