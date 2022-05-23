Boston Public Schools Need ‘Immediate Improvement,' DESE Report Says; Read It Here

Boston Public Schools is struggling to operate on a basic level and is not addressing "systemic barriers" to equitable education, the Massachusetts Department of Elementary and Secondary Education said Monday in a scathing report.

While crediting outgoing Superintendent Brenda Cassellius for progress on some initiatives, the DESE report concludes that "BPS needs immediate improvement."

The report was issued as a follow-up to a state review of BPS issued in March 2020.

"Over the past several years, under Dr. Cassellius’ leadership, BPS has successfully launched several new district-wide initiatives and has further advanced others. However, the district has failed to effectively serve its most vulnerable students, carry out basic operational functions, and address systemic barriers to providing an equitable, quality education.

Boston Public Schools told NBC Boston in a statement that the report is "a welcome midpoint progress update" that offers direction in areas that need to be improved, and that "we look forward to working collaboratively with DESE to ensure all BPS students can reach their full potential."

On Monday afternoon, city leaders sent a letter to the BPS community saying, "We share the community’s urgency and readiness for solutions, and BPS is committed to moving forward to address these challenges."

Read the report here:

In 2020, DESE had announced a memorandum of understanding with Boston aimed at addressing what state officials then called "persistent challenges" identified in a review of the district, one that found that about a third of BPS students attended schools that rank in the bottom 10% statewide. Monday's report followed up on the work done at the district since 2020, and was requested around the same time that Cassellius announced her resignation, it said.

The Pioneer Institute, an education think tank, is urging Massachusetts education officials to appoint a receiver to address what it calls the Boston Public School District’s “chronically low performing schools.”

In the run-up to the report's release, the education think tank Pioneer Institute recommended that Boston Public Schools be put into state receivership, a move that would allow the state education commissioner to appoint an administrator to oversee the district and improve it along predetermined metrics.

There is no clear, consistent district-wide strategy to fix underperforming schools, the Pioneer Institute said in March.

But Boston Mayor Michelle Wu has long opposed receivership, a position she reiterated at a Boston School Committee meeting in March: ""With deep gratitude for our educators for the progress we've made and with a deep appreciation for the scale of the challenges ahead, receivership would be counterproductive in light of our ongoing transition and in light of the progress we're making in collaboration with the state."

The report will be discussed at a DESE meeting Tuesday, but Wu, Cassellius and Boston School Committee Chair Jeri Robinson told parents and members of the BPS community in their letter that they don't expect any action to be taken there.

State House News Service contributed to this report.