Details on the incoming wet weather — and when the rain will clear out

The weekend is here, and right on cue, the rain is marching our way.

While the steadiest rain will wait until later Friday afternoon for most of eastern Massachusetts, the inundating rain will not make it out of Greater New York City or western Connecticut. That’s the good news in this forecast. The bad news is that we have to contend with SOME wet weather on Saturday, especially in the first part of the day.

But here too, there are exceptions. The wettest spots will be from Boston to Worcester and points south. That captures some of our immediate suburbs to the north through Danvers and out through Concord, but it spares the cities like Lowell, Lawrence, Newburyport, Nashua and Portsmouth. It’s in those aforementioned towns that we *could* see some brightening late day as dry air moves down from northern New England. (At the very least, we’ll just see some sprinkles Friday night in these areas.)

Farther to the south, we’re awash in rain and wind on the South Shore towards Marshfield and especially out through Cape Cod and the Islands. The winds will kick up too. Some gusts may top 30 on the Outer Cape and Nantucket into Saturday morning.

As we roll into Saturday evening, the forecast improves as the rain exits the Cape and skies gradually clear from north to south. This means Sunday dawns bright and the temps respond in kind. We’re seeing 70s by afternoon, kicking off a stretch of superb weather into NEXT Thursday.

Enjoy the weekend!