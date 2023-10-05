Details on the upcoming wet weather, just in time for the weekend

The summer weather is slipping away, but we are still in “above normal” territory Thursday. Highs will leap back into the low and mid-70s as sun gives way to some afternoon clouds. It could even sneak up to 80 once again across the Merrimack Valley, especially in southern New Hampshire.

Our focus will be on two weather makers in the coming days: one approaching from the west, and Tropical Storm Philippe to the east. The rain from the front to the west is enough to wash out Saturday, but with the added dose of water vapor from Philippe, we’re heightening the risk for heavy rain. But is it a legitimate threat?

Latest guidance keeps the two entities separate. Downpours from Philippe stay offshore then race into central and eastern Maine, while the front hits western New England with some thunder and a few heavier bursts of rain. In between, here in central/eastern Massachusetts and southern New Hampshire, we get crumbs. A few showers, a lot of clouds, and some sticky air. But is this forecast solid? Could we actually come away with LESS precipitation this time around? I’m thinking this is the case, just because the two weather systems aren’t phasing together and sharing the heavy rain. That’s not to say Saturday is a prize winner. We’re still wet. It’s just that we may have some dry times in between the showers.

Sunday promises to clear out, then perhaps cloud back in during the afternoon (with a pop-up sprinkle). We’ll be windy and cooler all around as our highs struggle to make the low 60s.

Cooler temps are inbound Monday and Tuesday in this mini cool snap. Temperatures at night should be cold enough for the first frost of the season in the suburbs.

Enjoy the weekend and the fleeting warmth!