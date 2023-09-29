‘Devastating' fire destroys popular Maine restaurant, iconic general store

A popular Maine restaurant and an iconic general store were destroyed in a massive fire in Port Clyde this week.

The fire started around 11 p.m. Wednesday at the Dip Net Restaurant and spread to the Port Clyde General Store and the Monhegan Boat Line building, according to News Center Maine. The general store is one of the most well-known locations in the village, featured in many paintings and photos over the years. It is owned by Linda Bean, granddaughter of L.L. Bean founder Leon Leonwood Bean.

The general store also had an art gallery on its second floor featuring original Wyeth paintings. One painting by N.C. Wyeth and three by his grandson Jamie Wyeth were destroyed in the fire, Linda Bean told the Portland Press Herald.

Shannon Moss, a spokesperson for the Maine Department of Public Safety, said in a statement that the state fire marshal's office was called to the fire at 1 a.m. Wednesday. Five investigators responded and were at the scene until early Thursday night.

"The fire started in the Dip Net restaurant and quickly spread to two other businesses. All three buildings were destroyed," she said. "Investigators spent the day investigating the fire, interviewing witnesses and neighbors and reviewing any potential evidence. Given the scope of the fire it could take days to conclude the investigation."

No one was injured in the fire.

The St. George Fire Department said in a Facebook post on Thursday morning that people should stay out of Port Clyde.

"More to come on the devastating fire in Port Clyde, but what we need right now is for everyone to STAY OUT OF PORT CLYDE," they said. "We understand folks want to come down to look at the aftermath, but it is still 'current math' at the moment. Please give us the space we need to work."

In an update later in the day, the fire department said the road through Port Clyde was expected to reopen at 6 pm. but warned people not to enter the damaged buildings for any reason, saying they are "still very unstable and have the potential to collapse."

In the most recent update late Thursday night, the fire department thanked everyone who helped battle the blaze and all fo the neighbors who provided support and helped feed and care for the firefighters as they worked.

"You all are the reason we keep pushing through the really hard stuff," the post said. "Port Clyde... we love you. We are with you. We are you."

Bean said in a statement that she plans to rebuild, and the boat line said it plans to continue operations on Friday because its mailboat and docks were not affected by the fire.

Port Clyde is a village located on the southernmost tip of the St. George peninsula, about 14 miles from Route 1 and about an hour's drive from Boothbay Harbor.