Local

Landmark Center

Developer Agrees to Pay $1.5B for Fenway's Landmark Center

Alexandria Real Estate Equities disclosed late Tuesday that it has a deal in place to buy the former Sears complex, The Boston Globe reports

Landmark Center Boston
Dina Rudick/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

A major life science real estate developer has reached a more than $1.5 billion deal to buy a building in Boston's Fenway to continue developing it as a life science hub.

The Boston Globe reports that Alexandria Real Estate Equities disclosed late Tuesday that it has a deal in place to buy Landmark Center — the former Sears complex. In documents filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, Alexandria said it will keep developing the three-building, 1.8 million-square-foot complex.

Samuels & Associates, which has led the development of the project in recent years, is currently building 510,000 square feet of office and lab space.

Local

Senate 4 mins ago

‘Anarchy': New England Lawmakers Describe Capitol Chaos in Real-Time

vaccine rollout 48 mins ago

Online Tool Aims to Make Maine's Vaccine Rollout More Efficient

Samuels will continue to manage the property and lead development efforts.

Alexandria declined to comment. The publicly traded real estate trust is issuing stock to fund the purchase, which is expected to close in the next month or two

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Landmark CenterBostonFENWAY
Vote: Polls & Trivia Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection Ceo Corner Chief Execs Club
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us