Energy

Mass. company to build world's 1st commercial fusion plant

The process — which combines two small atoms into one — can produce a large amount of energy, but without the radioactive byproduct that results from nuclear fission

By Greg Ryan

CFS has been building out a fusion-energy prototype in Devens.

For decades, scientists have chased the limitless zero-carbon energy promised by fusion. Now, Devens-based Commonwealth Fusion Systems plans to build the world’s first grid-scale commercial fusion power plant in Virginia.

The announcement on Tuesday marks a milestone not just for the MIT spinoff, but the global clean energy industry. The process — which combines two small atoms into one — can produce a large amount of energy, but without the radioactive byproduct that results from nuclear fission, where a large atom is split.

More on this story from Boston Business Journal

Copyright Boston Business Journal

This article tagged under:

EnergyVirginiaRenewable Energy
Local Connecticut Maine Massachusetts New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts NBC Sports Boston Traffic Politics New Hampshire Primary Business US & World
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us