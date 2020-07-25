‘Devil Worship' Graffiti Found on John Harvard Statue

One of the best-known landmarks on Harvard University's campus has been vandalized.

Someone used black spray paint to tag the base of the John Harvard statue in Harvard Yard with the words "DEVIL WORSHIP."

The bronze sculpture, created in 1884, honors clergyman John Harvard, the university's first benefactor.

The vandalism was reported Saturday morning to the Harvard University Police Department, according to a university spokesperson who said it's a long-standing policy of campus police not to comment on open investigations.

The incident is under investigation.