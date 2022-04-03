Local

New Hampshire

DiClerico, Longtime Federal Judge in New Hampshire, Dies

By The Associated Press

gavel on a table
Getty Images

Joseph A. DiClerico, Jr., a federal judge who served on the U.S. District Court in New Hampshire for three decades, has died.

The court in a statement Sunday said DiClerico died Saturday. He was 81. The cause of death was not disclosed.

Current Chief Judge Landya McCafferty said DiClerico was the consummate trial judge: patient, wise, fair, kind, and humble.

DiClerico was nominated to the federal bench by President George H.W. Bush in 1992, and served as the court’s chief judge from 1992 to 1997. He assumed senior status in 2007.

He is survived by his wife, daughter, son-in-law and two grandchildren. 

