Did You Buy Tickets to the Right Van Gogh Exhibit in Boston?

So you bought tickets to an immersive Vincent Van Gogh exhibit coming to Boston, Massachusetts. But did you buy tickets to the one you were thinking of?

Two completely separate, but seemingly similar exhibits will feature the Dutch artist’s paintings this year.

Imagine Van Gogh: The Immersive Exhibition will be featured in the SoWa Power Station starting December 2021 and runs through February 2022. Images of more than 200 works of Van Gogh are projected on “out of the ordinary” 3D shapes, according to the website.

The SoWa Power Station, which once housed the world’s largest power generation plant, has recently been renovated into an all-season events space for the community.

Tickets are available on the website at $39.99 per adult during the week and $49.99 per adult on weekends.

Meanwhile, another exhibit, Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience, has not announced a venue but is slated to open in September in Boston. The digital show involves light and sound to feature projections of eight pieces of the artist’s work in 20,000 square feet, according to the website.

Tickets for this event are available through Fever, a third-party ticketing website, starting with standard access at $34. VIP tickets must be purchased for the virtual reality experience.