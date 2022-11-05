Local

Did You Feel It? Small Earthquake Recorded Near Nantucket

The 2.1 magnitude quake occurred about 3.2 miles from the Massachusetts island, according to the U.S. Geological Survey

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker

A small earthquake was recorded Saturday afternoon near Nantucket, Massachusetts, the U.S. Geological Survey said.

The Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency tweeted the agency's info, sharing that the 2.1 magnitude quake occurred about 3.2 miles from the island off Cape Cod.

The earthquake occurred at a depth of 6.7 miles and struck around 2.53 p.m., according to the agency.

About a half dozen people reported feeling the shaking. Anyone else who felt it can file a report with the USGS by clicking here.

Small earthquakes do take place in New England on occasion. While they typically cause some shaking, little damage is ever reported.

There were no reports of damage Saturday.

