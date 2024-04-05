Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run crash in Dighton, police searching for suspect vehicle

A 57-year-old man was killed in a hit-and-run crash in Dighton, Massachusetts, on Thursday night, authorities said.

Dighton police received a 911 call around 10 p.m. from an off-duty Taunton police officer who saw something in the breakdown lane on Route 44 and then realized it was a man, the Bristol District Attorney's Office said Friday morning.

The victim, later identified as Paul DeMoura, of Dighton, was taken to Morton Hospital in Taunton, where he later died.

The district attorney's office said preliminary investigation revealed that DeMoura appeared to have been struck by a motor vehicle that left the scene. He is believed to have been walking on Route 44 westbound when he was hit.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

Police had said Thursday night that they were looking for a Toyota, but did not know the year or model. The investigation into the incident is ongoing, the district attorney's office said, and anyone with information is asked to call Dighton police at 508-669-6711.