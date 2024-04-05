Dighton

Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run crash in Dighton, police searching for suspect vehicle

A man was hit while walking on Route 44 on Thursday night, and police say the driver fled before an off-duty officer found the victim lying in the road

By Marc Fortier

WJAR

A 57-year-old man was killed in a hit-and-run crash in Dighton, Massachusetts, on Thursday night, authorities said.

Dighton police received a 911 call around 10 p.m. from an off-duty Taunton police officer who saw something in the breakdown lane on Route 44 and then realized it was a man, the Bristol District Attorney's Office said Friday morning.

The victim, later identified as Paul DeMoura, of Dighton, was taken to Morton Hospital in Taunton, where he later died.

The district attorney's office said preliminary investigation revealed that DeMoura appeared to have been struck by a motor vehicle that left the scene. He is believed to have been walking on Route 44 westbound when he was hit.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

Police had said Thursday night that they were looking for a Toyota, but did not know the year or model. The investigation into the incident is ongoing, the district attorney's office said, and anyone with information is asked to call Dighton police at 508-669-6711.

More Massachusetts stories

Weymouth 3 hours ago

Woman charged with financial crimes in Weymouth homicide case due in court

solar eclipse 3 hours ago

New England prepares for Monday's solar eclipse

hopkinton 26 mins ago

Driver charged with intentionally striking pedestrian with car in Hopkinton road rage incident

This article tagged under:

Dighton
Local Connecticut Maine Massachusetts New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts NBC Sports Boston Traffic Politics New Hampshire Primary Business US & World
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us