19-year-old critically injured in Dighton crash involving tree and utility pole

A Mercedes was allegedly speeding and ran a stop sign in Dighton, Massachusetts, shortly before the vehicle veered off the road and struck a tree and a utility pole, critically injuring a 19-year-old passenger Saturday night.
According to Dighton police, an officer saw a grey Mercedes sedan traveling at a high rate of speed down Tremont Street around 6:18 p.m. The Mercedes allegedly drove through a stop sign at the intersection of Tremont and Lincoln Avenue.
A preliminary investigation shows that a short time later, that car went off the roadway in the area of 465 Tremont Street, struck a tree and a utility pole, rolled over and came to a rest upright, police said.
The passenger, a 19-year-old Taunton man, is believed to have been ejected from the car as a result of the crash. He was flown by medical helicopter to Rhode Island Hospital with injuries that are believed to be life-threatening, police said.
The driver of the vehicle, a Dighton woman, was taken by the Berkley Fire Department to a hospital in Rhode Island, police said. There was no word on the extent of her injuries.
Police haven't said what caused the crash. It remains under investigation at this time.
Further details were not immediately available.