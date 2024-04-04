Dighton

Pedestrian injured in Dighton hit-and-run

A man was hit while walking in Dighton, Massachusetts, and police say the driver fled before an off-duty officer found the victim lying in the road

Police in Dighton, Massachusetts, say an off-duty officer found a man lying in the street after being hit by a vehicle Thursday night.

The hit-and-run crash happened near the Gulf gas station on Winthrop Street, police said. The man was found lying in the road around 10 p.m.

The man is believed to have been hit while walking on Route 44 westbound.

He was taken to an area hospital, but police did not know his condition Thursday night.

Police say they are looking for a Toyota, but do not know the year or model.

Anyone with information is asked to call 508-669-6711.

