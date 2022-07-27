Dip in Demand Among Drivers Linked to Small Decline in Gas Prices

After the pandemic, and more recently historically high gas prices, there's been a shift in demand for gas as drivers try to save money amid sky-high inflation.

AAA has new research on how driving behaviors have changed in light of these factors.

The American Automobile Association has found that a drop in demand in gas is one reason that gas prices have seen a small dip recently. Not only are drivers adjusting their habits, AAA said, but they're also changing their lifestyle to save money.

"We kind of had an inkling something was going on because we kept looking at the demand numbers which is the... amount of gasoline that's being purchased and the demand numbers have been very flat," AAA spokesperson Andrew Gross said. "In fact the demand numbers are very similar to what we saw in the summer of 2020."

Stay informed about New England news and weather. Get the NECN app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

74% of people are combining errands, while 54% of people are shopping and dining out less, according to research by AAA. The organization also found that 30% are delaying major purchases and vacations. Some people are buying electric vehicles.

If you do need to drive around a lot, AAA says you can save some money by ensuring your tires are properly inflated, planning shorter routes and driving below 55 miles per hour for optimal fuel economy.

While gas prices have come down some, there are still at historically high rates. However, around 40% of gas stations from around the country are now selling gas for below four dollars a gallon, and that percentage will likely increase as the national average continues to go down.