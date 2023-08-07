Dirt bike rider dies in crash at Maine motocross park

A 19-year-old dirt bike rider was killed when he crashed on a specially designed course with hills and curves, officials said.

The motorcycle operator apparently lost control after a jump at Hemond’s Motocross and Offroad Park and then went off the course, crashed through two wooden fences and hit an embankment, the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife said.

Jessie Moody, 19, of Lewiston, was pronounced dead at the scene on Saturday, officials said.

Moody was wearing a helmet and protective gear, which are required for the course, officials said. Life Flight of Maine, an ambulance crew and firefighters responded and attempted lifesaving measures, officials said.

The park in the town of Minot provides trails specifically created for motocross bikes, all-terrain vehicles and other offroad vehicles. The business didn’t immediately respond to emails.