Disbelief in Community as Baby Found in Trash Can in Dorchester

It certainly shocks the conscience -- who is more innocent than a newborn baby?

It’s difficult to imagine what would have happened if there wasn’t a woman walking from work to her car who could hear the cries of that baby coming from a trash can in Dorchester on Friday afternoon.

The baby, located from a trash can in front of Pat's Pizza near Dorchester Avenue and Adams Street, was discovered by Silvana Sanchez, a woman who works nearby. Sanchez said she found the baby after hearing crying from inside the trash can.

"I thought it was, like, puppies, because it just sounded fake," Sanchez said.

Hours after that terrifying discovery, this community is still in disbelief.

Fortunately, two paramedics responding to a call nearby were able to arrive to the scene within seconds.

"No way is there a baby in this trash can right now, no way, reality came to life when they cut the bag open and the EMTs said it's a baby and they ran over to the truck and I saw the baby come out," Sanchez said.

Police tell us the mother of the baby has also been located. They are both being treated at a Boston hospital and are both expected to be okay. It's unclear if charges will be filed in the case.