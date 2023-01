A bit of magic is coming to Boston.

"Disney Animation: Immersive Experience" will be starting on Feb. 23 at the Lighthouse Artspace.

It will include characters from Aladdin, Encanto, Lion King, Zootopia and more.

The Lighthouse Artspace is located at 130 Columbus Ave.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

You can find more information and tickets here.