Local

Maine

Distracted Driver Flips Truck After Crashing Into Guardrail on Maine Turnpike

Traffic was limited to one lane northbound while emergency crews dealt with the crash

By Marc Fortier

Maine State Police

Delays were reported on the Maine Turnpike northbound in Maine on Wednesday morning after a pickup truck flipped over and landed on its nose when it hit a guardrail.

Maine State Police shared a photo of the crash on Twitter, showing the truck almost completely upside down.

The crash was reported around 6 a.m. on Interstate 95 north at the Hurricane Road overpass, state police said. They said the driver became distracted, drifted off the road and struck a guardrail.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

The driver was trapped inside and firefighters were working to remove them. Their injuries were described as serious, but not life threatening.

Delays were reported Wednesday morning, as traffic was down to just one lane northbound while emergency crews dealt with the crash.

No further details were released.

More Maine stories

Maine May 2

Maine Standoff Was Prompted by an Online Feud, Police Say

Maine Apr 30

31 Pounds of Fentanyl Seized After Being Shipped to Maine Restaurant

This article tagged under:

Maine
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club Ceo Corner Politics
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us