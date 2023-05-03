Distracted Driver Flips Truck After Crashing Into Guardrail on Maine Turnpike

Delays were reported on the Maine Turnpike northbound in Maine on Wednesday morning after a pickup truck flipped over and landed on its nose when it hit a guardrail.

Maine State Police shared a photo of the crash on Twitter, showing the truck almost completely upside down.

🚨Traffic is down to one lane NB on the Turnpike in Falmouth. At 6am a driver became distracted, drifted off the road and struck a guardrail. The driver is trapped. Falmouth Firefighters are extricating the driver who has sustained serious but non life threatening injuries. pic.twitter.com/o062QDRdHl — Maine State Police (@MEStatePolice) May 3, 2023

The crash was reported around 6 a.m. on Interstate 95 north at the Hurricane Road overpass, state police said. They said the driver became distracted, drifted off the road and struck a guardrail.

The driver was trapped inside and firefighters were working to remove them. Their injuries were described as serious, but not life threatening.

Delays were reported Wednesday morning, as traffic was down to just one lane northbound while emergency crews dealt with the crash.

No further details were released.