District attorney says Milton man's death outside Kowloon ‘appears to be accidental'

What was supposed to be a birthday party at the Kowloon restaurant in Saugus, Massachusetts, ended with a 42-year-old Milton man dead over the weekend.

Patrick Kenney Jr's body was found in the parking lot in front of the restaurant. A source close to the investigation told NBC Boston that he had a knife attached to a lanyard around his neck.

Kenney's family said he died after that fatal wound on Saturday night after attending a birthday party, in what they described as a freak accident.

Patrick Kenney, Jr., 42, of Milton, Massachusetts, died from what appears to be an accidental knife wound in the parking lot of Kowloon Restaurant in Saugus, Mass., on Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023, officials say.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

The Essex County District Attorney's Office also believes it was an accidental death as no one else was involved. The question investigators and the family want to know is how could this happen? And why was Kenny carrying a knife on a lanyard?

Kenney's family issued a statement saying, "Our family is mourning the loss of Patrick, focused on his wife Lauren and two young children, and trying to make sense of this horrific tragedy. Patrick was a loving father and husband, brother, son and loyal friend to many."

Kenney’s death follows that violent brawl at the restaurant, marking two unfortunate incidents happening two weeks apart at this iconic North Shore restaurant.