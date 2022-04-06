‘Scary': Dracut Mother Speaks Out After Man Accused of Peeping Into Child's Window

A mother of two girls said she felt violated after her five-year-old caught a man peering into her bedroom window in the middle of the night in Dracut, Massachusetts.

"It's really scary. It's crazy," mother Emmarie Albert said. "I can't imagine how my daughter feels. I mean, she saw him. He was looking her in the eyes. They were looking at each other."

Albert said her daughter Aliza started screaming that there was a man outside her bedroom window on Skyline Drive just after 2 a.m. Monday. She said the man was standing in the bushes and looking inside.

Albert later found out her neighbor had also seen the man looking into the window and called police to report him. The neighbor, who asked to remain nameless, said she was walking her dog around 2 a.m. Monday when the dog started barking at a set of bushes. She then saw the suspect coming out of the bushes near the apartment.

"This is disturbing to me," the neighbor said. "That there's a man -- no matter what you're doing here -- it's 2:30 in the morning, it’s raining and your hiding by the bushes by a child’s window. There’s no excuse for it."

When police arrived, the man was gone. But the neighbor said she couldn't go back to sleep after the incident and ended up waiting for the man to go back to his truck. Then she jumped in her car and followed him, took pictures, called police again and led them to him.

Police stopped the car and identified the suspect, whose name has been withheld. Police said they will be pressing charges. The owner of the property has also issued a no-trespass order to keep the suspect away from the area.

"This was a concerning incident, and I want to thank the residents who contacted us and provided us with information that was key to this investigation," said Dracut Deputy Chief David Chartrand in a statement.

Residents are encouraged to report anything suspicious to Dracut Police at 978-957-2123.