Local

Massachusetts

Dive Team Responding to Brockton After Report of 2 Children in Water

The Brockton Fire Department responded Saturday night to D.W. Field Park on Oak Street, the department said on Twitter

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker

A dive team has been called to help emergency responders after a report of two children in the water at a municipal park in Brockton, Massachusetts.

The Brockton Fire Department responded Saturday night to D.W. Field Park on Oak Street, the department said in a 7:45 p.m. tweet.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The Plymouth County Technical Rescue Team, which is made up of about 70 firefighters from the 27 cities and towns in the county, confirmed its dive team has been requested for assistance with the operation.

No other details were immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for more information.

This article tagged under:

MassachusettsBrocktonBrockton Fire
Meet the Team Vote: Polls & Trivia Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us