Boat Capsizes in Scituate, MA, Search on for Missing Woman, 75

Two boaters were rescued from the water, while a 75-year-old woman is still missing, according to Scituate police

By Mike Manzoni and Alec Greaney

Scituate overturned boat

A search is underway for a missing 75-year-old woman after a boat capsized in Scituate, authorities say.

The overturned boat was reported around 5 p.m., with a 75-year-old woman missing near the shore, according to the Coast Guard, which deployed a helicopter to help with the search.

Two others on board were rescued and brought to shore safely, Scituate police said.

Police in Scituate say they began receiving multiple 911 calls of a boat in distress around 4:37 p.m. Saturday in the mouth of the North River.

The local harbormaster, Scituate police and Massachusetts State Police marine and dive teams are also responding to the incident, along with divers from the Duxbury and Brockton fire departments.

This is a developing story.

