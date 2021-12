The body of a man with dementia was found in Massachusetts' Lake Quinsigamond on Wednesday, Worcester police said, after divers searched the water for him.

Police didn't name the man. He was 68 years old and last seen near the waters of the lake Wednesday morning without shoes on.

WPD is requesting help in locating a missing adult male with dementia. The male is a 68 y/o, White male, he is 5’7” 165 lbs, balding hair, grey and white in color on the sides. Last seen wearing blue shirt, unknown pants, and no shoes. He was last seen near Lake Quinsigamond. pic.twitter.com/oLusx0kXsU — Worcester PD (@WorcesterPD) December 22, 2021

Divers are still in Lake Quinsigamond searching for the man with dementia who was last seen walking near the water around 8:30am. @NBC10Boston @NECN pic.twitter.com/8GeLXvg9CF — Alysha Palumbo NBC10 Boston (@AlyshaNBCBoston) December 22, 2021