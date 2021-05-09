‘DO NOT APPROACH!' Black Bear Spotted in Plainville, Mass.

Police were called to the area of the Plainville Water Department Saturday evening after a black bear was seen enjoying a nighttime snack.

The bear was spotted eating bird seed from a feeder before it ran into the woods, according to Plainville police.

Police say the Massachusetts Department of Wildlife was contacted.

“There are many reasons this could have occurred, but it is a reminder that we share our Town with many wild animals,” police wrote in a Facebook post.

Police say anyone who sees a bear in their yard should not approach it.