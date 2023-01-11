‘Do Not Separate Them': Friends Want Ana Walshe's Children to Remain Together

As the mystery surrounding the disappearance of Ana Walshe continues to unfold, friends and colleagues of the missing woman say they want to ensure the wellbeing of her three children.

The mother from Cohasset, Massachusetts, has not been seen since the early hours of New Year's Day. She was reported missing last Wednesday, and her husband, Brian Walshe, has been charged with misleading investigators.

"We cannot help Ana at the moment, but at least we can help her children," said Natasha Sky.

Sky and Pamela Bardhi say the Eastern European immigrant community is ready to welcome the children, and at the very least, they want the three boys to remain together while they're in the hands of the state.

"Please, those children went through enough drama," said Sky. "Do not separate them. That's our message to the government, we ask for compassion and empathy."

The two women know Walshe from the real estate world, and from the Sky International Center, a local network for immigrants. They say Walshe and her colleagues were sponsors of the center's 2021 Gatsby Gala at a mansion in Manchester-by-the-Sea.

"Brilliant woman when it comes to business," said Bardhi. "An absolute light, always talking about her family, her boys, her business, different ways to help other people elevate and inspire them."

Investigators have not yet released results of the analysis that's being done on suspicious items found in Swampscott and Peabody, where investigators were looking in a dumpster and a trash facility earlier this week. Among the possible evidence, a hacksaw and bloody towels were discovered.

"Miracles happen every single day," said Bardhi. "That's what we're hoping for, God willing."

Thursday, the community will come together in Cohasset for a vigil to pray for Walshe. It'll take place at 4:30 p.m. at the town common.