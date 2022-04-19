Local

Boston Duck Tours

Do You Have What it Takes to Be a Duck Boat Driver?

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

Boston Duck Tours are back and you can spot these amphibious vehicles giving historic tours  on Boston’s streets and in the Charles River.

Right now they are experiencing a shortage of commercially-licensed drivers to navigate these unique vehicles. NBC10 Boston digital reporter Rob Michaelson took it upon himself to see just what you need to be a Duck Boat driver.

Join him as he trains, showcases his driving skills and even tries his hand at operating a duck boat. Of course, he also joins a Boston Duck Tour to see the masters at work.

Does he have the chops to become a driver of the iconic Boston Duck Boats? You’ll have to watch and find out.

This article tagged under:

Boston Duck ToursRob MichaelsonDuck Boatduck
