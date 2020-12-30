Dog Mauls Boy Before Being Shot by Off-Duty Officer in Boston

A dog severely injured an 11-year-old boy in a mauling in Boston Wednesday, authorities said, with a police officer stopping the attack and likely saving the child's life.

The boy was rushed to the hospital with bites to the neck, arm and groin after the attack, which took place about 12:09 p.m., officials said at a news conference.

An off-duty Boston police officer shot the dog, a pit bull, after hearing screaming and seeing the attack on Davidson Avenue in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood. The officer was taken to the hospital as well.

"If it wasn’t for the off duty officer, this child would be dead," Suffolk County District Attorney Rachael Rollins said.

Off duty ⁦@bostonpolice⁩ officer heard child’s screams for help and saved child’s life - Scene on Davidson Ave in Dorchester remains active - ⁦@JohnNBCBoston⁩ will have more on ⁦@NBC10Boston⁩ at 4 pic.twitter.com/HcxW1McW2r — Scott MacEachern (@smaceachernNBC) December 30, 2020

This is a breaking news story that will be updated with more information.