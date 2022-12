A dog died after falling through ice covering a small body of water in Everett, Massachusetts, according to first responders.

Crews with the Everett Fire Department responded and tried to save the dog who fell through the ice, the agency wrote online Wednesday evening.

DON'T WALK ON THE ICE. Crews from EFD tried their best to save a dog that fell thru the ice in Everett, the dog was rescued but succumb to their injury. pic.twitter.com/JmaauzHlj3 — Everett Fire (@EverettMaFire) December 28, 2022

The dog died of its injuries, according to EFD.

Additional information was not released.