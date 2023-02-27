Local

Dog Dies in St. Albans, Vt. Fire, Home Believed to Be Total Loss

The first floor of the home collapsed from the fire, and the home is believed to be a total loss, fire officials told news media

By Matt Fortin

WPTZ

A dog died in a fire that broke out early Monday morning at a home in northern Vermont, according to NBC affiliate WPTZ.

Firefighters were called to the fire just before 2 a.m. on Monday, when the owners of a home on Fairfax Road in the town of St. Albans reported smoke filling their house.

The family was able to make it out safely, but their dog died, WPTZ reported.

The first floor of the home collapsed from the fire, and the home is believed to be a total loss, fire officials told the NBC affiliate.

An investigation into the cause of the fire was ongoing on Monday morning.

