Dog found dumped on street in East Haven, Conn.

By Angela Fortuna

East Haven Animal Shelter

The East Haven Animal Shelter is looking for information after finding a dog dumped on Main Street Friday.

The dog, who appears to be between eight and nine years old, was left abandoned after their owner decided they didn't want the dog anymore.

The animal shelter said the dog's owner tried to surrender the dog in nearby towns but ended up dumping him.

At one point, the owner allegedly threatened an animal control officer if they wouldn't accept the dog, according to the animal shelter.

Anyone with camera footage or information about what happened is asked to contact the shelter at 203-468-3249.

