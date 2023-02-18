Local

fire

Dog Killed in Fire at Quincy Home

Firefighters battled a blaze at a two-family home in Quincy Friday night

By Michael Rosenfield

NBC Universal, Inc.

A dog was killed in a fire at a two-family home in Quincy, Massachusetts.

Firefighters were battling the flames on Hersey Place Friday night.

None of the building's four residents were home at the time of the fire. A family lives upstairs and their landlord lives downstairs.

The family was at Bible study at the time.

"I lose everything. I lose clothes, money, documents — Brazilian documents, we are from Brazil," resident Alexandre Bernardino said. "God give, and God take. Praise the lord."

Firefighters dealt with numerous challenges, including a tightly packed neighborhood and gusty weather, but they were able to keep the flames from spreading to neighboring homes.

"The main body of the fire is knocked down currently, we're still chasing some hot spots," Said Deputy Chief Joseph Barron Jr. of the Quincy Fire Department.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.

