Dog killed in Mashpee house fire

A fire broke out late Saturday night at a home on Cape Cod, killing the owners' dog.

The Mashpee Fire Department says it received a 911 call from the residents of 252 Main Street around 9:05 p.m. reporting a fire on their rear deck, with flames spreading into the home.

Responding firefighters found the enclosed deck fully engulfed in smoke and flames, and the fire had also extended into the home's kitchen.

Everyone inside was able to evacuate safely but their dog and cat were unaccounted for, according to the fire department.

The dog was found during an initial search by crews but did not survive. The cat was later found alive and returned to its owner. No civilians or firefighters were injured.

The fire was successfully contained to the home's rear deck and interior kitchen, but there was significant smoke and water damage throughout the house, the fire department said.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined and is under investigation.