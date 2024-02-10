Dog missing for nearly 3 months reunited with Brockton family

A family in Brockton, Massachusetts, was excited and relieved to learn their beloved dog "Speedy" was found after going missing nearly three months earlier, police say.

"I'm shocked and grateful," owner Ralph Tilghman said. "My five-year-old daughter questioned me last week whether we would ever see Speedy again."

The family's months-long search came to an end when the Brockton Police Department and Animal Control reunited them with their pup -- thanks to a microchip.

Brockton police say Sgt. Adam Rees arrested a 32-year-old on Monday for assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, trespassing, operating to endanger and driving without a license. In the back seat, there was a dog.

Animal control confirmed the dog's identity by scanning her to see if there was an implanted microchip -- and there was.

Tilghman said he could not wait to see his best friend and picked her up at the animal shelter earlier than planned. Their heartwarming reunion was captured on video, that the police department shared on Facebook.

Tilghman added that he planned to keep the exciting news a secret from his children -- he wanted to experience their priceless reactions when he surprised them by returning home with their precious dog, who is finally home safe and sound.