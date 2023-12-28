Plainville

Dog rescued, family displaced after fire rips through home in Plainville

By Thea DiGiammerino

A family is displaced Thursday night after fire broke out at a home in Plainville, Massachusetts.

Fire officials said the three people who were home were already safely outside by the time firefighters arrived at the Wampum Street scene around 2:30 p.m., but crews did rescue the family dog.

It took until around 4 p.m. to get the fire under control. The home is currently uninhabitable and the residents are being assisted by the American Red Cross. No injuries were reported.

Multiple departments, including Wrentham, Mansfield, North Attleboro, Foxborough, Attleboro, Walpole Cumberland, Rehoboth, Providence Canteen, Bellingham and Franklin, all responded to the scene.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

