Local
Massachusetts

Dog Safe After Falling Through Ice in Ashland

The black lab's owner also went into the water to try to save her and is recovering

By Michael Rosenfield

NBCUniversal, Inc.

Blue the black lab is doing just fine after being rescued Tuesday afternoon in Ashland, Massachusetts.

She had plunged through the ice in the Ashland Reservoir.

"She walked out so far, fell in the ice," said her owner, Corey Spaulding. "It was panic."

Local

REAL ID 59 mins ago

Mass. RMV Said Woman’s Real Name Couldn’t Be on Her REAL ID

coronavirus 1 hour ago

College Students Abroad Among Those Affected by Coronavirus Concerns

Spaulding spoke with NBC10 Boston from the emergency room where she's being treated for hypothermia after jumping in the water to try and save her pet.

"I was watching the dog and she was struggling, really struggling, then I went into the water to try to break the ice," said the Framingham woman. "I just wanted to try to help her."

Spaulding, too, was struggling, but she got out.

By then, first responders were arriving, including firefighter Douglas Dow, who put on a cold water suit and headed out to Blue.

"I swam out to the dog, was able to break the ice away, and the dog swam back to shore," said Dow.

Firefighters say it's never a good idea for civilians to jump in.

"A dog's pretty strong and is going to hold his weight for a while," said Ashland Fire Chief Keith Robie. "Unless you really see the dog in desperate need, last resort would be to go in the water. It's still too cold."

Spaulding is very grateful to the Ashland firefighters and police officers.

"They knew what they were doing," she said.

This article tagged under:

MassachusettsAshlandIce Rescue
Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Ceo Corner Chief Execs Club This Week in Business Politics Primary Source New Hampshire Primary
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us