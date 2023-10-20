Dog shot and killed inside Jamaica Plain apartment building

A dog is now dead after it was shot inside an apartment building in Boston's Jamaica Plain neighborhood Thursday.

The shooting happened just after 4 p.m. inside the Mildred C. Hailey Apartments.

“I just got her on Saturday, and she was so sweet,” said the dog's owner, who spoke to NBC10 Boston off camera.

The owner tells us she was walking her dog downstairs to her fifth floor apartment when they heard the first shots.

“She had just gotten used to going up and down the stairs so when she heard the first shot she ran to the apartment,” said the owner. She tells us the dog’s name was Adore, she was a 1-year-old American Bully.

The dog ran down the stairs to the front door of her apartment building where it was shot several times. The owner was able to bring the dog inside where her child noticed the dog was shot. It died shortly after.

Police taped off the fifth floor at 279 Centre St. as they investigated the area. There were no human victims found.

The person responsible for firing those shots is still on the loose.