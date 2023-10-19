Dog shot in Jamaica Plain

A dog was shot in Boston's Jamaica Plain neighborhood on Thursday and now police are searching for a shooter.

Boston police say they responded to the call on Centre Street around 5:30 p.m. They did recover ballistics on scene.

The dog's condition was not immediately clear. No humans were hurt, according to police.

The shooting is under investigation. No arrests have been made.

More details were not immediately available.