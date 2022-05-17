Local

stolen van

Dog Training School Van Stolen With Two Animals Inside

Wrentham Police Chief Bill McGrath tweeted that the Tail Blazers University van was stolen from town around 4 p.m.

By Thea DiGiammerino

Wrentham Police Department

Police in Wrentham, Massachusetts and surrounding areas are looking for a van that was stolen with two dogs inside it Tuesday.

Wrentham Police Chief Bill McGrath tweeted that the Tail Blazers University van was stolen from town around 4 p.m. The business trains dogs.

It was last seen on Route 495 at the I-95 interchange, McGrath said, and may have been heading toward Providence or Taunton.

Anyone who spots the van is asked to call 911 and the Wrentham Police Department at 508-384-2121.

More details were not immediately available.

