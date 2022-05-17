Dog Training School Van Stolen With Two Animals Inside

Police in Wrentham, Massachusetts and surrounding areas are looking for a van that was stolen with two dogs inside it Tuesday.
Wrentham Police Chief Bill McGrath tweeted that the Tail Blazers University van was stolen from town around 4 p.m. The business trains dogs.
It was last seen on Route 495 at the I-95 interchange, McGrath said, and may have been heading toward Providence or Taunton.
Anyone who spots the van is asked to call 911 and the Wrentham Police Department at 508-384-2121.
More details were not immediately available.
