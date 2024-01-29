Dog with large tumor abandoned in Malden park has medical bill paid off

The gentle dog with a massive tumor who was rescued after being abandoned on a cold December night in Malden, Massachusetts, has had her medical bill paid off.

It cost about $5,000 to both spay and remove the 13-lb. tumor from the mastiff, who's been given the name Big Momma since a good Samaritan found her whimpering while tied to a pole in a Trafton Park playground, according to the Animal Rescue League of Boston.

Half that cost had been raised by a local kennel owner who's taken Big Momma in, Bill Bowdridge, and an ARL representative said Monday that the rest of the bill has been paid.

Anyone who has information on who abandoned the dog has been asked to call Malden police at 781-397-7171 or the Animal Rescue League of Boston's Law Enforcement Department at 617- 426-9170, ex. 110.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

Big Momma is in good health after the surgery, and Bowdridge, who owns Big Daddy Doggie Daycare, has told NBC10 Boston that she's much happier than when she was first taken in.

"Being with us now, she lays on her back with all four legs in the air," he said.

A sweet dog is on the mend after she was tied up and abandoned on a cold December night in a park in Malden, Massachusetts. Big Momma had a massive, 13-lb. tumor, and the local kennel owner who's now fostering her as she recovers recalls, "It was the first dog I’ve ever witnessed that cried real tears and the more we wiped the more the tears came." Follow NBC10 Boston on... Instagram: instagram.com/nbc10boston TikTok: tiktok.com/@nbc10boston Facebook: facebook.com/NBC10Boston X: twitter.com/NBC10Boston

At first, she was heartbreakingly sad, Bowdridge recalled: "It was the first dog I’ve ever witnessed that cried real tears and the more we wiped the more the tears came."