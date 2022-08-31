Dog With Severe Burns Found Along Route 1 in Norwood

A dog covered in second-degree burns that was reportedly found along Route 1 in Norwood, Massachusetts is getting intensive care as law enforcement investigate the case of animal cruelty.

The one-year-old mixed-breed dog, whose name is now Annie, was brought to Norwood police this past week after reportedly being found as a stray along Route 1 near Ellis Avenue, according to a news release from the Animal Rescue League of Boston. Annie was taken to ARL's Dedham Animal Care and Adoption Center after an animal control officer in Norwood was concerned about her condition.

Annie ended up being getting care at Tufts Veterinary Emergency Treatment & Specialties in Walpole for second-degree burns that covered her head, neck, shoulders, front limbs and abdomen.

Annie's now back in the hands of ARL, but it may take months for her to fully recover.

Stay informed about New England news and weather. Get the NECN app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

ARL Law Enforcement and the Norwood Animal Control are now investigating this as a case of animal cruelty and abandonment, and asks anyone who has information about the situation to get in touch with police.

You can reach ARL’s Law Enforcement Department at 617-426-9170 x110 or email cruelty@arlboston.org or Norwood Police at 781-440-5100.