Local

travel mask mandate

DOJ Appealing Order Voiding Travel Mask Mandate

The U.S. Travel Association is one group critical of the DOJ’s appeal

By Monica Madeja

NBC Universal, Inc.

Before the week is even over, the federal mask mandate struck down by a judge is being appealed by the justice department.

The notice came after the CDC asked the DOJ to appeal because it said requiring masks inside and on public transportation remains necessary for public health.

The DOJ had said it would do this if given further guidance from the CDC.

As of right now, here in Boston the MBTA is not requiring masks. Wearing face coverings is also optional at Logan Airport, on Uber and Lyft rides and the Steamship Authority’s ferries.

Stay informed about New England news and weather. Get the NECN app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The CDC still recommends people to wear masks in these situations and believes the mandate is within its “legal authority to protect public health.”

COVID-19 cases in Boston have seen a rise.

The U.S. Travel Association is one group critical of the DOJ’s appeal.

A spokesperson saying while masks were important during the height of the pandemic, a mandate now is out-of-step considering the tools we have to mitigate the virus.

More local coverage

Boston Celtics 7 hours ago

Celtics in Good Shape With 2-0 Series Lead Over Nets in Eastern Conference Quarterfinals

Boston Celtics 6 hours ago

Celtics' Defensive Game Plan for Kevin Durant Is Succeeding at a Historic Level

This article tagged under:

travel mask mandateBostonDepartment of JusticembtaCDC
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us