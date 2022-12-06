DOJ Memo Pushes Prosecutors to Get Tougher Restitution From Convicted Killers, Sex Offenders

A memo from the U.S. Department of Justice has called on prosecutors to push for stricter restitution, amid concerns that convicts weren't paying up, according to the Boston Herald.

Included among those concerns is Boston Marathon bomber Dzhokhar Tsarnaev, whose canteen amount had surpassed $20,000, according to the Herald.

“Prosecutors should request that sentencing courts order that restitution be due and payable immediately, but if courts order otherwise, prosecutors should propose that payment plans be set at ‘the shortest time in which full payment can reasonably be made," the memo said, according to the Herald.

Federal prosecutors said in a filing back in January that convicted Boston Marathon bomber Dzhokhar Tsarnaev hasn't been paying fines or victims with the tens of thousands of dollars deposited into his trust fund, including a COVID-19 relief payment he received last June.

In the filing, prosecutors asked that the approximately $20,000 deposited into Tsarnaev's trust fund be used to pay his outstanding fines.

Like other inmates, Tsarnaev, who has been held at the United States' top security prison in Florence, Colorado, received a $1,400 COVID-19 relief payment on June 22, 2021, according to the filing.