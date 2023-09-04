cambridge

Dollar General tractor-trailer strikes utility pole in Cambridge, downing wires

Eversource responded to secure the electrical lines affected

A tractor-trailer became stuck in Cambridge, Massachusetts, on Labor Day after it struck a utility pole.

The Cambridge Fire Department said the intersection of Columbia and Washington streets was blocked due to the semi stuck against the utility pole and a tree.

No injuries were reported.

Eversource responded to the scene to secure the overhead electrical lines that were affected, the fire department said.

Forestry also responded, according to the Department of Public Works.

It's not clear what caused the Dollar General tractor-trailer to hit the pole.

